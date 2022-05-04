A MAN has been fined after behaving aggressively in town.
Russel Turner, 57, of Cliff Road, Dovercourt, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress.
The incident happened in Harwich on December 24.
Appearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court, Turner admitted to the offence.
He was fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.
