A MAN has been fined after behaving aggressively in town.

Russel Turner, 57, of Cliff Road, Dovercourt, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress.

The incident happened in Harwich on December 24.

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court, Turner admitted to the offence.

He was fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.