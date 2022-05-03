THE family of an 18-year-old who died after being involved in a collision on the A120 have paid tribute to him as “unique” and “full of energy”.
Dad-of-one Marley Kline was on a quad bike which was involved in the collision on the Colchester-bound A120 at Great Bromley at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.
Marley, from Hadleigh, in Suffolk, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Essex Police confirmed last month that he had died.
Crash victim: Marley Kline, 18, pictured with his son
In a statement, Marley’s family said: “Marley was a son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend and devoted partner and father of one.
“He was kind-hearted, unique and full of energy with a cracking sense of humour. He was into music and all things mechanical, with a passion for cooking, amongst other things.
“As a family, we are absolutely, heartbroken and devastated. We are totally shattered.
"We will never forget our Marley or the day he gained his wings.
“Sleep tight and may you rest in peace.”
Essex Police said it is now completing a report on this incident, which will be submitted to the coroner.
There have been four fatal crashes on the stretch of road since the beginning of December.
Antiquarian bookseller David Edmunds, 82, of Wrabness, died following a collision between his Volvo V40 and a blue Transit van at the A120’s junction with Primrose Lane on February 14.
Healthcare worker Nicola Frost, 40, also died following a separate collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A120 at nearby Ramsey on December 11.
An 84-year-old woman also died following a crash on the A120 at Wix at about 10.40am on Wednesday, March 30.
The victim was a passenger in a silver Daihatsu, which was in collision with another vehicle.
