A HOSPITAL trust is to allow more visitors to patients after a month of restrictions.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has reopened visiting slots in all hospitals in its remit including Colchester, Harwich and Clacton.
Visiting was put on hold last month because of the impact of Covid-19.
Two people can now visit a patient at their bedside for one hour a day.
For the duration of the patients stay, up to three people can see the patient but only two at a time.
Giles Thorpe, the Trust’s Chief Nurse, said: “It is great news we are now able to welcome visitors back on to our wards again.
“We know how important seeing someone you love is when you’re in hospital and we are sorry we had to take that away from people for a time.
“Any decision to suspend visiting isn’t one that we take lightly as we appreciate the upset and distress it can cause, but we had to take action when we did to keep everyone safe in our hospitals. This is always our number one priority.”
Visiting slots must be booked in advance with ward teams. This does not apply when visiting in exceptional circumstances.
