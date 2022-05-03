BOOKWORMS in Frinton have helped to raise hundreds of pounds as a heritage charity held its biggest ever book sale.

The Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust held its popular sale at the Railway Cottage Garden in Station Approach on Saturday.

It was the second of the charity’s four fundraising sale days this year.

By lunchtime, more than 250 visitors had attended, taking home more than 1,000 donated books.

John Barter, chairman of the heritage trust, said: “It was a great three and a half hours.

"We filled the garden with tables full of books that have been donated to us over the past three years.

“We also sold preserves and plants that we grow ourselves in the gardens.

"In all we raised more than £500 on the day.”

The trust's target of raising £4,000 this year is now well over the halfway mark with three more sales days to follow.

The trust will hold a bric-a-brac sale on June 18 and apple sales on August 13 and October 15.

John added: “We used to have two annual fairs, but had to split them up because of the pandemic as they were overcrowded.”

For more information, visit fwheritage.co.uk.