POLICE are calling for witnesses after two men were arrested in connection with an assault in Clacton.
The incident occurred in Station Road as police were called to reports of an injured man at 11.40pm on Sunday, May 1.
When police arrived at the scene two men were found injured, one with a wound to his leg and one with an injury to his face.
They were both taken to hospital but neither’s condition is described as life-changing or life-threatening.
Two teenagers were arrested today, 18 year-old man from Holland-on-Sea and a 19 year-old man from Bedford have both been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent currently in custody.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting incident 1365 of May 1.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here