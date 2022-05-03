TICKETS are now on sale for Frinton Summer Theatre’s much-anticipated production of hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

The popular theatre usually puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue.

But in recent years it has hosted a musical in a big tent on the town’s beloved greensward.

In a major coup for the theatre, it has been given permission this summer to perform Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s spectacular musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

The performances will be staged in a 320-seat marquee on the greensward from August 19 to September 4.

“I am beyond thrilled we have been able to accomplish this,” said Clive Brill, producer and artistic director.

“It is an incredible achievement for the theatre and the town and I am grateful to Tendring Council for approving our application.

“Two years of coping with the pandemic have been hard for everyone, so we are delighted to be returning with this amazing production. It will be very good for Frinton.”

Often described as a rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Tim Rice.

The success of the original concept album led to the stage debut on Broadway in 1971.

It ran for over eight years in London, holding the record for longest-running West End musical until it was overtaken by Cats.

Outside performance times, the Greensward Tent will also host a children’s theatre production of Michael Morpurgo’s play An Elephant in the Garden as well as theatre workshops for young adults and children with special educational needs and performances by a community choir.

Some residents and councillors, who do not want the tranquil seafront spot to be commercialised, were left outraged by the theatre’s proposal to use the greensward.

But Tendring Council approved the licensing application and said the unique production would help put the whole Essex Sunshine Coast on the map.

Tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar, ranging from £25 to £50, are on sale now at the theatre’s new box office in Connaught Avenue and online at frintonsummertheatre.org.