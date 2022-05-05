STUDENTS were enthralled as they learned about climate change and sustainability in a school's iteration of science week.

Clacton Coastal Academy adapted the original British science week theme of growth and students were introduced to topics like global warming.

Jane Horncastle, science technician at Clacton Coastal Academy, said: "It was great to see as I don't think we do it enough, they learned about climate change careers and they choices available to them in a few years.

"Years 7 and 8 looked at food webs and how our consumption has a knock on effect on biodiversity."

The students also designed their own eco farms and looked at a case study from the Netherlands about micro farming.

Year 10 students focused on what a carbon neutral city would look like through graphs and created a makeshift town with carbon neutral elements.

Jane added: "We had a visit from explorer dome who did two science shows for our year 9 and 10 students.

"They demonstrated how the atmosphere can change by using liquid nitrogen to explore different states of matter like solids, liquids and gasses."

The students were also wowed by Wonderstruck Science who demonstrated how mass works.

Jane added: "The presenter laid on a bed of nails with another layer on top, and a set of breeze blocks on top of that.

"He got our headteacher David Lees to hit the blocks with a hammer to show the students how mass works, they were stunned."

The students last activity for the week was a poster competition on how animals are affected by climate change and global warming.

The school also had a non uniform day to fundraise for endangered animals at Colchester Zoo.

Money raised will go towards the zoo's conservation project in partnership with Action for the Wild, with the rest of the money going towards a developing country.