Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Valentino

Valentino (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Saluki

Colour - White

Valentino is described as having a sweet and gentle nature, making him a great companion in any home.

He likes to explore and would like his human owners to be around most of the time at the start to get adjusted to a new home.

Valentino could potentially live with another dog, but not another cat or small animal.

If you want to adopt Valentino you can view his full profile here.

Ali

Ali (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black

Ali came into the RSPCA through no fault of her own after her previous family had to move and unfortunately couldn't take her with them.

She loves going out in the world on long walks, but she still has to be kept on a lead as her recall is not quite as good as it should be.

Ali would prefer some human company most of the day, but she can be left for short periods.

If you want to adopt Ali you can view her full profile here.

Hades

Hades (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black and Tan

If you are looking for a loyal German Shepherd companion then Hades is the dog for you, he will love to spend quality time with you watching films on the sofa, going for walks in nature or a game of football in the garden.

A calm, patient home would be ideal for him as he can get a bit overwhelmed if his world gets too busy.

He would also prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Hades you can view his full profile here.

Jaja Binx

Jaja Binx (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Jaja Binx is a cat who is in need of a new home, as his owner sadly passed away.

He will need patient and kind owners who can help him transition into a new home after his sudden loss.

He is super affectionate and demands strokes by stretching out his paw. He loves nothing more than being in your company and you will have a friend for life in this sweet little boy.

If you want to adopt Jaja Binx you can view his full profile here.

Nemo

Nemo (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Orange and White

Nemo arrived in the care of Danaher Animal Home as an injured stray, but has recovered well.

He is FIV positive (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which means he has to be an indoor only cat and also the only pet in the house.

Nemo might start off nervous at first, but will become affectionate over time.

If you want to adopt Nemo you can view his full profile here.