HUNDREDS of walkers will be heading to the seafront to take on St Helena Hospice’s popular Pier to Pier walk – the charity’s first large fundraiser since the start of the Covid pandemic.
The event, which takes place on Sunday, will see supporters take on seven or 14 miles between Clacton and Walton piers to raise money for the charity, which helps local people face incurable illnesses.
Lene Johnson has been taking part in the walk since 2016 in memory of her daughter Marie, who was supported by the hospice’s in the home team before she died on Valentine’s Day 2016, aged 26.
Lene said: “These boots are made for walking - and after months and months of restrictions and separation due to the pandemic we are back together to make a difference.
“The last six years have been the toughest times of my life, but being involved with raising funds for St Helena has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging and, in a way, a focus to help make a difference, not only for today but also for the future of people needing the exceptional service and care that St Helena offers.”
Sign up for the event, sponsored by Pickering Electronics, at sthelena.org.uk/piertopier.
