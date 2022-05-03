A HERITAGE group has planted a “forgotten” fruit tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Around 100 people queued to enter Frinton’s Gates Cottage Garden for the first post-Covid fund raising event staged by the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust.

Stalls of homemade jams, chutney, plants and refreshments attracted the visitors.

But it was also their first chance to view the newly planted tree to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – a rare medlar.

The tree produces a fruit that was popular in Elizabethan times and was even featured Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and other plays.

John Barter, chairman of the heritage trust, said: “The fruit tree’s link to the first Elizabethan Age is symbolic.

“We also wanted a tree that would be suitable for Frinton’s sunny climate and of a size that fitted into our established orchard where there are heritage trees up to 70 years old.

“We know medlar fruit was popular down the ages and then fell out of general use.

“Current scholarship has it down as one of Britain’s forgotten foods and we want to revive its heritage to mark the jubilee of the present Queen Elizabeth.”

The heritage trust’s head gardener Rethna Flaxman added: “Medlars are fairly unusual and we had difficulty in finding one that was suitable.

“It blossoms in the spring, but the fruit only becomes edible when it has fletted – rotted - on the tree after a sharp frost or two.

“It is delicious as a jelly, conserve, cheese or even a medlar tart.

“We hope to have some on sale in our spring garden sale 2023.”

Shakespeare and other early writers did not think much of memplars - the ‘rotten before they’re ripe’ quality features in several plays as a metaphor for moral rottenness.

Romeo and Juliet scholars and students will know to revisit Act II, Scene 1 where Romeo is searching the orchard for Juliet.

The tree can be seen from the south side of Frinton Crossing Cottage Garden.

The heritage trust also manages the Gatekeeper's Cottage and the original railway crossing gates, which are displayed on Frinton Station forecourt.