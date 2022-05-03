A PAIR of choirs is set to host a concert with a fundraising effort that will go towards assisting Ukrainian refugees.
The Spectrum Ladies Choir and Tendring Male Voice Choir will host the concert in Walton and entrance to the event is free.
There will be a retiring collection at the end that will go to the Casa Harului retreat in Romania, that is currently helping Ukrainian Refugees.
Spectrum is a ladies choir that was brought together by Kathryn Cavender who is well known in Tendring and beyond for her musical talents as a performer, teacher and musical director.
Kathryn has built a larger group of singers who have been singing together for seven years, gaining experience entertaining audiences with their wide repertoire of songs and Nic Lawrence is the choir’s accompanist who specialises in the piano.
Spectrum were set to host another joint concert with the Essex Police choir on April 30 but that was postponed due to illness and a new date will be announced imminently.
The concert with the Tendring Male Voice Choir will take place at Homelands Free Church in Walton on Saturday, May 7, at 7.30pm.
For more information on the Spectrum Ladies Choir visit facebook.com/SpectrumClacton/ or call Kathryn on 01255 433542.
