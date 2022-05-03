FAMILIES have the opportunity to test their knowledge as a quiz event is set to take place.
The Clacton Community Theatre will host the quiz to raise funds for costumes to attend the South East Entertainment Awards.
Interested families are advised to book their places soon as there are limited spaces available.
The price is £3 per player and families can book a table of four or six.
As well as the quiz, there will be a game of hoy, a raffle, and the bar will be open.
The quiz will take place at the Thorpe Social Club in Station Road on Sunday, May 22. Doors open at 2pm and festivities will start at 2.30pm.
For more information and to book your place call 07713 373339.
