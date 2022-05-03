Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder at a shopping centre.

Officers were called to reports a man was injured after a serious assault inside the Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Essex Police’s Major Investigation Team have arrested two people – a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – on suspicion of murder.

Both currently remain in police custody for questioning.

A third person, a 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation into this murder is progressing well and my team have worked hard through the day and night.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are actively pursuing a number of leads in an effort to leave no stone unturned.

“We still believe based on the information known to the investigation, there is no threat to the wider community and that Lakeside is a safe place. “My colleagues have spent the last few days at the Lakeside shopping centre reassuring visitors through their high visibility patrols and appealing for information.

“I would encourage anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, to approach an officer and tell us what they know. Please don’t hesitate to speak, you may have a vital piece of information.”

A special portal has been set up through which information can be reported.

You can find it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q09-PO1 Alternatively, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 750 of 28 April You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.