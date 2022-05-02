THE landlords of a pub which has now reopened after being struck by a car have praised the “heart-warming” support shown by punters and the community.

Publicans Katie, Shawn and Lolly Baalham welcomed customers back to The Ship, in Valley Road, Clacton, over the weekend following a testing few days.

They had been forced to close the watering hole on April 24 after a car crashed into the outside of the building, resulting in structural damage to its original beams.

Following days of uncertainty, safety concerns and various meetings with engineers, Katie, Shawn and Lolly were given the green light to reopen over the weekend.

The damaged section of the pub will remain out of bounds for a few months but, as Katie says, there is still plenty of room for those heading back for a beverage.

She said: “To be able to reopen so quickly after the accident was amazing and the support we have received from the local community has been overwhelming.

“We had only been here three weeks when it happened so it was heart-warming to have so many people supporting us.”

Despite being given permission to pull pints once again, a section of road positioned to the side of where The Ship is located remains closed to drivers.

Essex Highways bosses are understood to be taking the precaution due to the slightly unstable nature of the pub’s outside render following the smash.

The fear is any vibrations generated by larger vehicles which may drive past the pub could cause the structure to buckle and collapse.

“The closure is as inconvenient to us as everyone else and we are missing the footfall of through traffic which would usually come into the pub,” added Katie.

“People are assuming because the road is closed, and probably will be for a while until the outside wall is done, we are still closed, but we are open.”

Following the crash, a 20-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital for treatment, was arrested on suspicion of drink drinking and released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”