FAMILIES made the most of the of the bank holiday break and enjoyed hours of fun in Clacton... including comedian and presenter Alhan Gençay.

Clacton Pier said it did good trade across the three days with a steady footfall throughout.

A host of free live music acts, children’s entertainment and a spectacular free fireworks extravaganza on Sunday night kept the visitors happy.

The weather stayed dry over the whole weekend to help boost the number of local customers as well as those travelling from further afield.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was great to follow-up a successful Easter with another busy bank holiday just two weeks later.

“It is just what the doctor ordered after the difficulties of the past two years,” he said.

“It has given us confidence for the summer and hopefully those in the leisure and hospitality sector can start to get back on track.

“We were delighted with the number of families who came along.

"It was dry – but not really beach weather – so maybe that worked in our favour, and they spent longer on the pier."

Among those who turned up was comedian and presenter Alhan who was making a programme with a production company for Channel 4.

Another visitor was magician and soldier Richard Jones who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.