REPORTED incidents of sexual offences have reached more than 500 in Tendring in the past year, figures have shown.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveal Essex Police have recorded 548 incidents of sexual offences in the area in the 12 months to December.

That was an increase of 18 per cent compared to the previous year.

At 3.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 3.1.

But a spokesman for Essex Police pointed out the force has the highest number of solved outcomes for rape and other sexual offences in the eastern region.

He said: “Some 44 per cent of all rapes recorded in Essex up to April 2022 were domestic-related.

“27 per cent of all recorded rapes were historical meaning the offences occurred over a year prior to being reported.

“The number of domestic-related and historical offences have increased since 2019. This is the primary reason for the increased reporting.”

It is also suggested that more victims are gaining confidence to come forward and report offences to the police “particularly offences that occurred in their past”.

In comparison, sexual offences in Colchester have almost doubled in the same period.

There were 797 incidents reported to Essex Police in the 12 months to December, which is 45 per cent more compared to the previous year.

The spokesman added:“Of the rape cases that went to court between July and September last year, 89 per cent of them resulted in a guilty plea or in a guilty verdict from the jury and we are very proud of the work we’re doing to deliver justice for survivors.

“Up to April 2022 we have solved 20 rapes and 135 other sexual offences (a combined total of 155 offences).”

“We know that we still have work to do and supporting our victims remains at the heart of everything we do at Essex Police.

“We would urge anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual abuse to seek support.”

You can report offences to Essex Police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.