A MAN in his 20s has been stabbed and a teenager suffered facial injuries following a vicious attack in Clacton town centre.

Emergency services were called to the town square a matter of hours after hundreds of families descended on the resort for the traditional Bank Holiday Sunday fireworks at Clacton Pier.

Police officers found two men with injuries in Station Road, close to Natwest bank, following reports of an assault.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 11.40pm on Sunday following reports of an injured man in Clacton.

"Officers attended and found two injured men at Station Road.

"The first man, aged in his early 20s, had sustained a small knife wound to his leg.

"A second teenage man had sustained a facial injury.

"Both men were taken to hospital where their conditions are described as neither life threatening, nor life changing.

"Our inquiries are at an early stage.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have mobile footage to contact us."

The two victims were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Colchester Hospital for further treatment.

A section of the square, close to Pallister Road, was cordoned off and it is understood the Essex Police helicopter was also involved in a search.

Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood said he was concerned about such a violent incident happening over a Bank Holiday weekend in the resort.

He said: "It's very concerning to hear about this terrible incident in our town centre.

"This has come at one of our peak holiday times and does nothing to help our community thrive.

"The facts surrounding this vicious attack are unknown at the moment, but I hope the culprits are brought to justice as soon as possible.

"I hope the victims make a quick recovery."

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting crime reference numbers 42/109370/22 and 42/109378/22.

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.