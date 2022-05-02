New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Black Rock Restaurant, in Marine Parade West, Clacton, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.
The M & A Fish Bar, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, was also given a score of three on the same day.
It means that of Tendring's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (80 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here