New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Black Rock Restaurant, in Marine Parade West, Clacton, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

The M & A Fish Bar, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, was also given a score of three on the same day.

It means that of Tendring's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (80 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.