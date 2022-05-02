Sir Rod Stewart has created a football training ground for his son at his lavish Essex mansion.

The legendary rocker, 77, has transformer the five-a-side pitch at his home in Epping Forest into the Junior Hoops’ official training ground after his son lost out on training time due to the pandemic.

His friends say the singer is a huge supporter of his son's football talents.

A friend of the musician told The Sun: 'Rod is a regular fixture at his son’s matches. He is hugely passionate about his under-12s team, and not just because they wear the same colours as his beloved Celtic.

'Sadly, they lost their usual ground because of the pandemic and have had nowhere to train, so Rod stepped in. He has opened his house to the entire team, along with the coaches and parents, to allow them to train.

'Now, twice a week, the team turn up to play and train for their matches. It means the world to Rod that he is able to do that for his son and their team.'

Rod shares Aiden and son Alastair, 16, with wife Penny Lancaster.

It comes after Sir Rod showed that he's in fighting fit shape following his knee replacement and ankle surgery, as he ran back and fourth during a bleep test.

The 77-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Monday as he ran laps across a football pitch - revealing to fans that he is at 'top fitness'.

The rocker went under the knife in 2020, after sustaining injury's from playing football - opting for an ankle surgery which reportedly cost £8,000.