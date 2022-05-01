OFFICERS investigating a serious crash in a busy Essex road, which left a motorcyclist with a fractured pelvis, are appealing for witnesses.
Essex’s Roads Policing Unit attended a crash in Coggeshall Road (A120) involving a Mercedes and a motorbike which occurred shortly before 6.35pm on Thursday, April 28.
The motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the crash in Braintree, where he remains.
His condition is not thought to be life threatening at this stage.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We need anyone who has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage or was in the area at the time to contact us."
Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Quote incident 956 of 28 April.
Alternatively, call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
