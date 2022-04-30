Essex Police have thanked the public for their help after finding a 14-year-old girl who was missing from Halstead.
The teenage girl had been last seen at 5.45pm yesterday (April 29) and officers were "concerned for her welfare".
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Good news. [The 14-year-old girl] missing from Halstead has been found.
"Thank you for supporting our appeal."
