RESIDENTS are invited to join war veterans and organisations to commemorate the ending of the Second World War in Europe.
The Royal British Legion and Tendring Council are staging a VE Day service in Clacton.
The Clacton’s war memorial is situated in the Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West, in the seafront gardens.
The service will be led by Rev Mother Louise Oliver with a reading by the Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris.
Mr Harris said: “With parts of Europe once again at war it is poignant to look back and commemorate the end of the Second World War on the continent with this service.
“I hope people will attend and join this service to honour those who fought in the conflict.”
The event will take place at Clacton War Memorial on Sunday, May 8, at 11am.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here