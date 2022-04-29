PEOPLE have more time to submit their entries to this year’s edition of the Tendring Youth Awards.
The deadline for nominations has been extended by a month to Friday, 20 May.
This year will see the sixth Tendring Youth Awards, sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority, and nominations are currently open to recognise brilliant young people – and adults who support them.
Karen O’Connor, chairwoman of the Tendring Youth Awards, said the extension would give extra time for people to complete their nominations.
She said: “We’ve already had some great nominations, but we know there are more young people doing amazing things around Tendring who are also worthy of recognition.
“This extra time will allow parents, carers, teachers, neighbours and anyone else to put forward these dedicated and talented youngsters.
“As we always say, the awards are only ever as good as the nominations we receive. So, while making use of the extra time don’t delay and put your nominations in now”.
Nominations can be made online at bit.ly/3vqpaxO or by requesting a form and submitting it to thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com – alternatively you can do this by post at: Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.
