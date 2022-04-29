SENIOR leaders from Essex County Council and Tendring Council have met to plan progress with economic growth in Tendring.

The Tendring Regeneration Board brings together the leaders of both organisations, along with their portfolio holders and senior officers, to look at strategic issues and areas for joint working.

At the latest meeting, held on Monday, April 25, members discussed skills and how to increase opportunities in the area and promote those to young people across the district, the development of Freeport East, and bids to the government’s Levelling Up and UK Shared Prosperity funds.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council leader, said the strong relationship between the two councils underpins the delivery of projects of national importance in Tendring.

Mr Stock said: “Bathside Bay at Harwich is the most important site in Freeport East and represents a huge opportunity for jobs and local investment.

“Now that planning is secured on the site and the full business case has been submitted to government it feels the greatest opportunity for the site in a generation.

“Tendring District and Essex County Councils are doing everything we can to see the site come forward for development.

“Working with the Port and other partners and speaking with one voice thanks to constructive meetings like this of the Tendring Regeneration Board really bolsters that.”

Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council leader added: “Transformation is happening in Tendring, whether with Freeport East at Harwich, or investment in business units in Jaywick Sands; we are looking to the long term to deliver for the people of Tendring.”