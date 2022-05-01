There is much to be proud of about Colchester and its fair share of places serving top notch food is definitely worth a mention.

But choosing the right place to enjoy a fine dinner with your loved could sometimes be difficult.

That's why we have made a list featuring the top five eateries in and around Colchester you should certainly try.

The following restaurants have been selected based on their reviews on TripAdvisor.

Talbooth Restaurant, Dedham

The restaurant was established in the late 1952 and its picturesque setting beside the River Stour makes it the perfect dining place.

The restaurants boosts "carefully designed, meticulously prepared and exquisitely presented" dishes.

The Mersea Crab Tartlet with avocado, preserved lemon and pickled radish or English Asparagus with smoked egg mayonnaise and black garlic are some of the mouth-watering meals you could enjoy.

The place won TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award 2021 and has received 664 excellent reviews.

One of them said: " The celeriac velouté was a masterpiece, and roast beef a total delight.

"Service, as always, was punctilious and polished."

GreyFriars, Colchester

With a wide range of menus on offer, the GreyFriars says it is proud to be able to satisfy all tastes and preferences at any time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to parlour afternoon tea and evening dining.

Its Cloisters restaurant offers modern European dishes "given a superior British touch". Customers can also enjoy locally sourced ingredients including oysters from Mersea Island, Lexden beef, Dingley Dell pork and East Anglian fruits and vegetables.

The Greyfriars received 410 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One restaurant reviw read: " Cloisters restaurant and Greyfriars Hotel are simply sublime. Superb architectural features supported by a modern renovation and excellent cuisine.

Pavilion, Colchester

What makes the Pavillion the perfect place for an exquisite dining experience is not only its menu but also its breath-taking interior.

The restaurant's description says: "Our menu has been designed to depict the culinary myriad of the bountiful ocean and botany of the Pacific fringe where sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami combine, balance and flavour marry, and innovative and adventurous cuisine is born.

The Pavilion was given 188 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One review said: " From the moment you walk in, it’s an amazing experience. The decor is stunning, different textures and colours, from the gorgeous tiled entrance floor, through to the colourful trees, solid wooden tables and beautifully upholstered chairs...that’s before you even get to the menu, which is a delight."

Brasserie at the Wivenhoe House, Wivenhoe

The Brasserie Bar and Restaurant is passionate "about celebrating our regional produce" and its team of expert chefs "concentrate on crafting a menu that is full of flavour and guaranteed to tickle those taste buds."

The restaurant received 282 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One of them said: "Great staff, excellent service and thoroughly nice hot food. Was lovely, looking forward to coming back again."

The Barn, Great Tey

The 16th century timber barn which is nestled in the beautiful Essex countryside provides a delightful setting for family occasions.

The description of the restaurant says: "Conceived to provide the finest gastro dishes, using the freshest meats, fish and vegetables, lunch and dinner menus are carefully balanced to appeal to a wide array of palates. Complimenting the dishes is our extensive list of wines from around the globe."

The Barn received 477 excellent review on TripAdvisor.

One of them read: " Great night with friends. Delicious cocktails and food. Beautiful setting and I like the well spaced tables."