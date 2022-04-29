MOTORING enthusiasts are encouraged to book their places at a new autojumble event set to take place.
The event will run on multiple dates on the B1033 opposite the McDonald's between the main roundabout and the crematorium roundabout in Weeley.
Classic cars and motorcycles will be available for sale and autojumble pitches starting from £15.
Trade stalls will be at the event as well as refreshments, it costs £3 for adult entry or £6 per vehicle.
The first event will be on Sunday, June 5, with a further two taking place on Sunday, July 3 and Sunday, September 25.
For more information including early bird entry call 07768 531253.
