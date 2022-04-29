A SUPERMARKET has issued an apology after customers have reported being charged twice for their shopping.

The East of England Co-op has confirmed some of its customers have been charged twice when they shopped in store and paid by card.

The supermarket has said this was due to a processing problem and is working with the payment process provider to resolve the issue.

The company is also processing refunds which should show in customers' accounts today, April 29.

A spokesman for the company said: "We're aware that some of our customers have in error been charged twice when they've shopped in store and paid by card. This was the result of a processing problem.

"Please accept our apologies. We realise these events may have caused confusion and concern.

"If you’ve incurred any charges or fees due to these transactions, please send your contact details (telephone and email) to support@eastofengland.coop and a member of our finance team will be in touch to discuss this with you individually.

"If you have any questions relating to this issue, please send them to support@eastofengland.coop and we will get back to you."

Have you been affected by the card transaction issue? You can tell us your story by emailing viktoria.yordanova@newsquest.co.uk