Residents interested in recycling and fundraising for schools can come to this informative event.
The coffee and cake morning is in aid of the Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme hub fundraiser.
Attendees will learn about how the scheme works and a several eco themed stalls selling upcycled and recycled products will be available.
Stall holders include AlterEco Gift Wrap, Country Cottage Preserves, Essex Cloth Nappy Library, Thistle and Rose Natural Skincare, Poppy’s Sea Glass and Leo’s Rides who is offering free advice on bike maintenance.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 in Tendring Village Hall, Clacton at 10am.
