Police have tonight launched a murder investigation after a man died in what detectives are calling a 'targeted attack'.

The incident happened at the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Grays at 4.30pm today.

Officers were initially called to reports of a serious assault near to the food court.

Emergency services attended but the man attacked was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two men behind the attack were described as being black or Asian.

One was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white t-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, and carrying a small bag, and the other described as wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family after this awful attack.

“At the time of the assault, this area of the shopping centre will have been busy so I believe someone will have seen what happened.

“I need them to contact my team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff.

“I know this attack will cause concern but at this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there’s no risk to the wider public.”

If you saw anything or have any video footage, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 750 of 28 April.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.