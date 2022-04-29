DETAILS of road closures for an elite sporting event have been announced as businesses and residents are encouraged to get involved.

A round of the professional cycle race the Tour Series is being hosted in Clacton on May 19, bringing a fun and spectacular event.

The finish straight – Marine Parade East from Beach Road to Pier Avenue – will close from 7am on the day of the event re-opening at midnight.

Other roads along the route will have parking restrictions from 7am and close from 12pm, to be re-opened on a phased basis once barriers are removed after the event.

These roads are Pier Avenue (from Pier Gap to Rosemary Road), West Avenue (from Pier Avenue to Ellis Road), Jackson Road (from West Avenue to Rosemary Road), Station Road (from Rosemary Road to Pier Avenue), Rosemary Road (from Station Road to Beach Road) and Beach Road (from Rosemary Road to Marine Parade East.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism said: “We’re aware this will cause some disruption to motorists and bus routes within the town centre for an afternoon, but feel the benefits of staging this top event outweigh this temporary inconvenience.”

Businesses and residents are being asked how they will get involved in the event

Starting and finishing in sight of the sea on Marine Parade East, the route will pass through the town centre with riders taking on multiple laps of the 1.4km circuit during the hour-long men’s and women’s races.

Businesses are invited to decorate their shop fronts in celebration of the event, and adjust their opening hours and offers to cater for the crowds anticipated for the racing – while the public are encouraged to come along and enjoy the spectacle.

Mr Porter added: “We’re bringing this event to Clacton to attract people into the town centre – which can miss out on with events held along the seafront – at a time they usually wouldn’t be there, which is a good thing for businesses.

“Whether you have a themed display to catch the eye of spectators, or can give offers to the crowds if you are a hospitality venue, you will get out of this what you put into it.”

A webinar is also being held for Clacton town centre businesses to learn more about how they could get involved and get practical information.

This takes place at 6pm on Thursday, May 5, residents can sign up and get more information by emailing events@tendringdc.gov.uk.