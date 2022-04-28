A TOWN hall is set to light up in blue to mark a day global day bringing awareness to a genetic disorder.
Clacton Town Hall will mark World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day on May 17 on behalf of Tendring Council.
Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic condition which sees an increased risk of tumours developing on the nerves.
An umbrella term for three types of the condition, Neurofibromatosis can affect people to differing degrees of severity.
Peter Harris, Tendring Council chairman said he hoped that by lighting up the Town Hall there would be greater awareness of Neurofibromatosis.
He said: “This condition, or collection of conditions, affects more than two million people worldwide, so I am pleased to be playing a small part in raising awareness of it.”
This year marks the 40th anniversary of charity Nerve Tumours UK, which supports people with the condition.
The Town Hall – which includes the Princes Theatre – will be joining more than 130 other buildings nationally lighting up to mark the occasion.
Another 400 locations across the world taking part in the Shine A Light on Neurofibromatosis initiative, including Nerve Tumours UK’s partner charities in the USA, Europe and Australia, Clacton Pier is also among these.
Mr Harris added: “Given it is the 40th anniversary of our national charity for this condition, it seems apt to be lighting up our Town Hall on this international awareness day.”
For more information about Neurofibromatosis and Nerve Tumours UK visit nervetumours.org.uk.
To donate directly to the Shine A Light campaign visit bit.ly/3KxaqSc.
