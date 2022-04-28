FEWER people see themselves as English in Tendring than before the 2016 EU referendum, a national survey reveals.
The Office for National Statistics’ Annual Population Survey invites a sample of local people to declare their identity.
Participants can select as many options as they like from British, English, Scottish, Welsh, Irish or ‘other.’ In the lead-up to the Brexit referendum, 79 per cent of residents surveyed in Tendring said that they identify as English - but this fell to 66 per cent in the year to December 2021.
Over the same period, the proportion of people identifying as British increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent – meaning that despite a decrease, English has remained the most popular answer in Tendring.
It was a similar story across England as a whole, with 44 per cent identifying as English in the year to December 2021, down from 52 per cent in 2016.
Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, said: “The strength of feeling for them ebbs and flows according to events – we will see a lot of Union Jacks during the Jubilee celebrations, but it will be the England flag flying for the World Cup in November.”
