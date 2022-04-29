A NEW state-of-the-art laundrette which has been built inside an empty warehouse unit is going from “strength to strength”, according to its proud owner.

Everclean Launderette, located in Faraday Close, Stephenson Road, in Clacton, has been opened by businessman Peter Fenton, 57.

Having toyed with the idea of running his own washroom for some time, he finally “took the plunge” back in 2020 when a unit became available.

After acquiring the space, he embarked on what was a lengthy journey to realise his vision, spending most of his weekends building the shop from the ground up.

Following months of hard work, Peter has now finally unveiled his modern and plush-looking laundrette to the public.

He said: “The laundrette was on my mind for a few years but as I was already involved with my other business it went on the back burner.

“I have tried to create a welcoming place for people to come and do their laundry – it is a community type thing.

“The place is large and bright with all new equipment, we offer free tea and coffee, and there’s always a tin of biscuits knocking about.

“We are probably the largest laundrette in Clacton with large machines and extra-large tumble dryers for duvets.”

Unlike some other launderettes in the area, Everclean includes the cost of the customer’s choice of deterrent within the overall price of the wash.

Card payments are also accepted so guests do not have to worry about looking for change, but if they do, there is always a staff member on hand with jangling pockets

The shop also works closely with K’s Kleaners, in Colchester, so it can even accommodate those who need dry-cleaning services.

“We are still at an early stage as we only opened at the beginning of February, but things are going from strength to strength,” added Peter.

“We are looking forward to building a good business and so far people have loved the place and have given great feedback.

“We also listen to what people want and if we can make changes to improve we will - I hope people will give us a try and see the difference we offer.”

Everclean Laundrette is open between 7am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and 7am until 6pm on Sunday.