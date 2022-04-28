THE landlords of a popular pub which was forced to close after being struck by a car hope to finally welcome back customers this weekend.
The Ship, in Valley Road, Clacton, has been shut since last Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the side of the building causing structural damage.
Large chunks of the watering hole next to an entrance door had been destroyed during the smash and bricks were left sprawled across the ground.
As a result of the incident bosses and workers were prohibited from entering the pub due to safety concerns, but the landlords now hope to reopen this weekend.
In a joint statement The Ship’s publicans, Shawn, Katie and Lolly Baalham, said: “We met with all the relevant people, including structural engineers.
“They are confident once they have supported the damaged area, it can be sectioned off allowing us to safely open the rest of the pub whist repairs are undertaken.
“Everyone involved is moving as quickly as they can to get this to happen and we should be able to open for the weekend.
“We would like to thank everyone of you for your kind and supportive words. Thank you all and look forward to welcoming you all back over the weekend.”
Following the crash, a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested on suspicion of drink drinking.
She has been released under investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here