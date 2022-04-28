WEEKLY sessions are available to support parents of children who are starting school in September.
The sessions are run by the Sydney House Family Hub and will see topics taught to develop children’s development.
The topics include communication and language, physical development, independent learning and encouraging socialising and separation support.
Sessions are available virtually or in person and will take place at St James Delivery Site in Oxford Road, Clacton, on Wednesdays between 1.30pm-2.30pm.
For more information and to book your place call 0300 247 0015.
