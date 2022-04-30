TWO roads in Colchester are set to get temporary 30mph speed limits.

The temporary speed limit will be introduced in Severalls Lane, from a point north east of its junction with Axial Way to its junction with Newcomen Way.

It will also be in place in The Crescent from its junction with Severalls Lane to its junction with Newcomen Way Roundabout.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will be introduced on both sides of carriageway on the roads for the duration of the closures to facilitate the works.

The works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period from May 5 and exact dates will be specified on one.network.

The roads will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public.

The temporary speed limit will also be in place in John Kent Avenue from its junction with Iceni Way to its junction with Layer Road from the same date.

Other roadworks and closures coming into effect across mid and north Essex include:

A town centre road closure is set to cause a number of temporary changes.

Short Wyre Street in Colchester is set to close from its junction with Queen Street to its junction with Long Wyre Street for one day on May 29.

While the closure is in place, the one way restriction in Long Wyre Street will be temporarily suspended from its junction with Short Wyre Street to its junction with Culver Street East.

The bus lane restriction from High Street into Queen Street will also be suspended to enable the route to be used as a diversion for the closure.

The closure is taking place while installation works are undertaken.

A number of roads in Tendring are closing for six days.

Tendring Road, in Thorpe Le Soken, and The Street, School Road, Clacton Road, Heath Road and Mistley Road, in Mistley, are closing from the junction with Colchester Road to the junction with A120 J B1035 roundabout.

The roads will be closed from May 19 for six days while drainage works are undertaken.

Little Bentley Road and Tendring Road in the Tendring district are set to close for 12 days.

The closure, from a point south west of the junction with Mistley Road, starts on May 23 cable installation works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Coggeshall Road, in Ardleigh, is set to close from its junction with Long Road East to the junction with Harwich Road from May 16.

The closure is taking place for five days while carriageway patching works are undertaken.

Weeley Road, in Aingers Green, is closing from its junction with St Marys Road for five days from May 16.

This is while sewer repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Duck End/Howe Street, in Finchingfield, is set to close from its junction with Spains Hall Road to its junction with Little London Hill for three days from May 9.

This is while ditch clearance works are undertaken.