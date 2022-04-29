Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

From Junction 29 to 31 there will be a carriageway closure for barrier repairs from 9pm to 5am, as well as a carriageway closure and diversion route in place from Junction 25 to 30 for the same reason from 8pm to 6am.

Dartford Crossing

Northbound on the East Tunnel there will be a closure for a tunnel inspection from 11pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise from Junction 25 to 29 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures for resurfacing works from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 30 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise from Junction 29 to 28 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures for resurfacing works from 10pm to 6am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

The same M25 roadworks as the previous day will be taking place, just this time from 10.30pm to 5.30am.