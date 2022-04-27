TENDRING Council has elected a new chairman following the authority’s annual meeting.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the full council voted for Peter Harris to be the new chairman.
Mr Harris, who represents Weeley and Tendring, had been vice-chairman of the authority for the past year, and replaces outgoing chairman Jeff Bray.
Lawford, Manningtree and Mistley councillor Val Guglielmi was elected to serve as vice-chairman of the council
As well as presiding over Tendring Council full council meetings, the chairman of the council has a ceremonial role and represents the authority and district at civic events.
Mr Bray thanked members for their support during his time in office, during which time he raised almost £3,000 for local good causes.
Mr Harris announced his chosen charities would be the RNLI and veterans’ groups including the Veterans’ Breakfast Club, UK Homes 4 Heroes and the Royal British Legion.
The Conservative councillor added: “I am humbled and grateful for this honour bestowed upon me.
“My focus for the year will be recognition and promotion of our fantastic volunteers who do wonderful work, in particular road and water safety, alongside those charities which are close to my heart.”
