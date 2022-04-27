TWO dashing dogs whose brotherly love sees them do absolutely everything together are looking for a new home and a caring family.
Stan, 9, and Beau, 6, who are both French Bulldogs, are currently being looked after at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton.
The best friends enjoy a good fuss, soft toys which squeak, playing and running around fields, but they also revel in relaxing and napping too.
Beau, who has a sensitive side and can get frightened easily, is often reassured by Stan who gives him the confidence he needs to say hello to new friends.
It is possible that they would be able to live with another canine companion and also a feline friend if they were to be introduced to each other slowly.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Stan and Beau are the very best of friends.
“Their brotherly love sees them enjoy cuddles, walks and playtime together, along with a spot of light-hearted rough and tumble wrestling.
“The dashing duo can’t wait to get their paws back into a forever home together. If you think they may be the perfect pair for you then give the centre a call.”
