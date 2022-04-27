A NEW takeaway restaurant serving up traditional Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine is launching in a coastal village.
Spice Cottage, which will be located in Broadway, Jaywick, will swing open its doors for the very first time on May 4.
According to the business’ excited bosses, the team will be dedicated to providing a professional and warm-welcoming service alongside their hot and tasty food.
Everything from lamb tikka and mixed kebabs to tandoori chicken and garlic fish Naga will feature on the extensive menu.
As part of the grand opening bosses are offering customers free home delivery on orders over £14 within a four-mile radius until June 15.
There will also be a 30 per cent discount given to those who purchase more than £20 worth of food with a view of collecting it.
A spokesman for Spice Cottage said: “Great service is a top priority and one of the most important aspects of our takeaway.
“Our food will be served fresh and hot every time. You all are more than welcome to visit us and support us.”
To find out more information about Spice Cottage visit facebook.com/Spicecottageam or head over to spicecottageam.co.uk.
Alternatively customers can call 01255 429797 between 5pm and 11pm to place an order.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here