A DARTS legend and two celebrities are set to hit Clacton for a Channel 4 show that will see the pair learn to play the sport.

Comedian and presenter Alhan will join artist and comedian Big Zuu to hone their dart skills with the help of Bobby George.

The show will see the pair embark on a whole new experience as they are not familiar with seaside towns.

Sharon Sweeney, owner of DB darts, said she is excited to welcome the pair and introduce them to Clacton culture.

She said: “Channel 4 reached out to us as they were looking for a location with a rich darts culture.

“The show involves Alhan travelling with a friend to enjoy traditional English cultures and activities.

“The producers got in touch with us regarding my husband Terry teaching the lads how to play darts and we agreed.”

Sharon’s husband, Terry, is engrossed in darts culture and has known Bobby George for more than 40 years.

He said: “When Bob was a player at the News of the World championships, I was there actually supporting another star in Alan Grazier, who played on my father’s team.

“Bob and I would cross paths so many times as darts is quite the fraternity, I’ve been involved since as I was 11 and I’m 65 now.”

Terry will show Alhan and Big Zuu the ropes before the two head down to Clacton Railway Club for an evening of fun.

A round robin darts tournament will take place and the pair will be placed on opposing teams with members of the men’s darts league who play at the railway club.

Big Zuu will then take part in a round of stand-up comedy.

Sharon added: “I think it’s great for Clacton. It’s bittersweet because the covered market where we are based is set to close in August.

“However, it’s not all doom and gloom and I believe this is a great way to show off the town.”

You can watch the show on bank holiday Monday, May 2, on Channel 4.