POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a 'serious collision'.
Officers from Essex Police were called to Beach Road in St Osyth at 11.30pm on Sunday 17 April.
A white BMW left the road and overturned in a ditch.
A man was then taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: " We are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.
"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote incident 1332 of April 17. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
