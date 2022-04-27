POLICE have charged a man in connection with an investigation to supply Class A drugs into Clacton.
During a planned operation, officers stopped a vehicle on the A120 towards Clacton on Thursday, April 21.
In a subsequent search of a property in Chigwell, officers found a significant amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs as well as £1,000 in cash and a number of high-end items, all of which have been seized.
Jhazino Depass, 26, of Thameshill Avenue, Romford has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 23, no pleas were entered and Depass was remanded into custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 23.
