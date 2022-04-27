Newsquest has raised more than £33,000 through its #ThereWithUkraine appeal thanks to the amazing generosity of our readers.

Readers have donated more than £23,000 to help support those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It follows last month’s donation of 5p from Newsquest's newspapers sold across the UK with the money going to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

On top of this, Newsquest topped up the donation to £10,000 to help boost the pot for those in need amid the war in Europe.

All of this means that as the appeal draws to a close, it has raised £33,349 for The British Red Cross Society - thanks to you!

How will the money help the victims of war in Ukraine?





Our JustGiving page is a single appeal across all our news titles, and we will continue to highlight the heroic actions of our communities who are doing all they can to help Ukrainians.

All the money raised will go to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Your donations will help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

Amazing acts of kindness from Newsquest readers

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our readers across the UK for their support in helping those suffering as a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Every penny counts - we've had donations from £2 to £1,000 - and all contributions, large or small, will make a big difference.

One generous reader donated the entirety of their first State Pension payments of £445.62 + £111.41 Gift Aid. Their donation was accompanied by a heart-warming message which read: “My State Pension has just started - at the same time as the war in Ukraine - so as I've managed without this pension to now, here is my first pension payment! Good luck with the campaign!” 7-year-old Daisy Chapman raises money for Newsquest Ukraine Appeal with bake sale. The generosity didn’t stop there! Seven-year-old Daisy Chapman raised more than £400 for the cause by running a cake sale after hearing about Newsquest’s campaign.

When asked why she wanted to organise a charity event she said she “really wanted to do something for Ukraine and get them more equipment.”

Daisy decided on a bake sale and made posters which she distributed at Brownies and in her school.