A LONG-AWAITED new ladies’ loo has finally been completed as part of an extension at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre.
With the increasing popularity of the theatre in recent years it became apparent the three cubicles were proving “woefully inadequate” to cope with the interval rush.
On many occasions the second half of a show even had to be delayed.
After four years of planning, permission was finally granted in 2020, just before Covid struck and halted building works.
But the extension and new toilets, containing seven cubicles, have now been completed and even fittingly include Hollywood lighting around the mirrors.
Norman Jacobs, chairman of the West Cliff Theatre Trust, said: “It’s been a long time in the making, but all the work put into the extension has been well worth it and we are very pleased with the reception the new toilets have been given.
“The trust would like to thank Weeks Construction for their very professional work as well as Keith Harris, one of our trustees, who designed the building and has overseen the construction work from beginning to end.
“Also, a huge thank you to all those who have donated money to support the scheme.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here