PARENTS of toddlers can once again take their children to a fun event that has returned for the new school term.
The stay and play event run by the Clacton Community Theatre and Tots provides children with toys, arts and crafts and a number of areas for several age groups.
Tea and coffee will be available for parents and juice and snacks for children.
The club runs events every Thursday between 10am – 1pm and costs £1 per child.
Sessions will take place at Saint Charles Hall in Holland Road, for more information call 07713373339.
