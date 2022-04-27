CONSTRUCTION of the first phase of Freeport East has began with a ‘ground-breaking’ ceremony.
The Government announced last year that Harwich and Felixstowe would become a freeport, which means the area will benefit from tax reliefs and simplified customs procedures.
It is aimed at encourage economic activity, which is seen as a means of boosting global trade following Brexit.
Mid Suffolk District Council leader Suzie Morley put the first spade in the ground on the Gateway 14 development, near Stowmarket in Suffolk, this week.
Freeport East also includes two other tax sites at the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich International Port as well as four customs sites, which are set to create hundreds of jobs for the area and boost the local economy.
The proposals include developing Bathside Bay in Harwich as a tax and customs site.
George Kieffer, acting chairman of Freeport East, said: ”Freeport East is a transformational initiative providing a total of 275 hectares of development opportunities in an area around the ports of Felixstowe and Harwich.
"Freeport status will attract new and additional investment in world-leading infrastructure and innovation.
"The ground-breaking ceremony represents the first tangible step on this exciting journey.”
The Gateway 14 will provide a new base for manufacturing, logistics and Research and development businesses.
