HARWICH will see a slimmed down mayor-making ceremony this year after the mayor elect withdrew due to health reasons.

Harwich Town Council said it was extremely disappointed councillor and current deputy mayor Charlie Powell would not be taking up the top role following his diagnosis of sciatica.

Mr Powell’s dedication and commitment is such that he is not prepared to take on the role without being confident that he can perform it to the high standards he believes is necessary, the council said.

It means current mayor Ivan Henderson and mayoress Jo Henderson will to remain in post for the next year.

Mr Powell said: “I cannot put into words just how disappointed I am at not being able to take up the role of mayor of Harwich for the coming year.

“I was so proud to be elected mayor in 2018 but that experience taught me how much of a commitment it is.

“I was very much looking forward to it but I have to put the needs of the town first.

“I am grateful to Ivan and Jo for agreeing to serve for a further year.”

The council has agreed that due to the unusual circumstances, it will not be inviting outside dignitaries or guests and the church service, an integral part of Harwich’s mayor-making will not take place.

But the traditional kitchel-throwing will go ahead as usual.

The unique 400-year-old tradition sees sweet buns – known as kitchels – thrown from a window at the historic Guildhall to waiting children below.

Mr Henderson said: “Jo and I are deeply sorry for Charlie as he was a wonderful mayor last time around and would have served our town brilliantly in the coming year.

“We also appreciate how painful and debilitating sciatica can be and understand his decision.

“We had a long talk before offering to continue but could see the dilemma that the council faced.

“It is a great honour although I cannot deny we were looking forward to a little bit of a rest.”