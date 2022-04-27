Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.
Luke and Leia
Gender - Male and Female
Age - 12 years old (approx)
Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black & White and Black
Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.
They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.
As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.
If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.
Rey
Gender - Female
Age - Two years old
Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Tabby
Rey is a cat who'd prefer to be the only pet in a home, could live with secondary school children and would need a space to be able to go outside and explore.
Rey is very depressed in kennels so we are looking for a loving compassionate home for her to adjust in. She is friendly but withdrawn so will need the right owner to draw her out of her shell
If you want to adopt Rey you can view her full profile here.
Pixie
Gender - Female
Age - Five years old
Breed - Springer Cross American Bulldog
Colour - White and Black
Pixie has been found to be a confident, friendly and affectionate dog with people that she meets.
She has been a bit anxious and worried in unfamiliar environments so will need a bit of time to settle in.
Having another dog with her in a new home may be an effective way to ease those worries as she gets on well with others.
If you want to adopt Pixie you can view her full profile here.
Smudge
Gender - Female
Age - Six years old
Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black and White
Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.
She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.
If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.
