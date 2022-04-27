Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.

Rey

Rey (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Rey is a cat who'd prefer to be the only pet in a home, could live with secondary school children and would need a space to be able to go outside and explore.

Rey is very depressed in kennels so we are looking for a loving compassionate home for her to adjust in. She is friendly but withdrawn so will need the right owner to draw her out of her shell

If you want to adopt Rey you can view her full profile here.

Pixie

Pixie (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Springer Cross American Bulldog

Colour - White and Black

Pixie has been found to be a confident, friendly and affectionate dog with people that she meets.

She has been a bit anxious and worried in unfamiliar environments so will need a bit of time to settle in.

Having another dog with her in a new home may be an effective way to ease those worries as she gets on well with others.

If you want to adopt Pixie you can view her full profile here.

Smudge

Smudge (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.

She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.

If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.