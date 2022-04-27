A CONCERNED campaigner who almost got hit a couple of times while crossing a “dangerous” junction has warned more pedestrians could be injured if the lack of awareness of the Highway Code continues.

According to the new rules, turning traffic should give way when people are crossing the road or waiting to cross at junctions.

Drivers should also give way to people on zebra crossings but the Driving Instructors Association has revealed around seven million people are still unaware of the new guidance.

The changes were introduced on January 29.

Alastair Kendall, 63, of Walton-on-the-Naze, is now campaigning for more awareness on the issue after experiencing a few near-misses at a busy junction in town.

Mr Kendall says he goes shopping to Walton’s Tesco every day, which means he has to twice cross the junction on the corner of Walton Road and Kirby Road.

In an eight minute video he recorded while standing at the scene, drivers could be seen insulting him, threatening him and making obscene gestures towards him.

Mr Kendall said: “Just in the space of the eight minutes I was there about six or seven cars were yelling and screaming at me telling me to get out of the way and so many times drivers were just almost hitting me.

“Before I did the video I have had drivers tell me ‘What do you think this is? A pelican crossing?’ and ‘What are you doing - I am a car, you are a person.’ “I want to highlight the fact that not only this junction isn’t safe, but other junctions aren’t safe either.

“I have been in Frinton and across the road on Connaught Avenue and drivers just carry on without knowing what the rules are.”

A hierarchy of road users has also being introduced with the new rules, meaning someone driving will have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking, or riding a horse, and cyclists will have more responsibility to be aware of pedestrians.

Mr Kendall added: “It is a national problem but at least we can do something in the area.”

For the Highway Code changes visit bit.ly/3EFzgOs.